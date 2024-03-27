Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

