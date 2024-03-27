Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1048 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of PCFBY stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services. It is also involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

