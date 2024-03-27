Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1048 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance
Shares of PCFBY stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Basin Shipping
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Palantir Technologies: Bearish Sentiment, Bullish Chart Signals
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Hershey Stock Decline: An Opportunity for Investors to Buy
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- The Most Bought AI Stock by Congress Isn’t NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.