Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after buying an additional 18,756,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after buying an additional 4,420,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after buying an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after buying an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

PLTR stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

