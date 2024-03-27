Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $281.23 and last traded at $284.70. Approximately 766,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,133,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.83.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.5% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 61,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $7,002,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.