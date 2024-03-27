PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 1.3%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $65.64. 4,070,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 18,563,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

