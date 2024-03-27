PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.040-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.5 million-$56.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.2 million. PaySign also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on PaySign from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of PaySign from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of PaySign in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.70 and a beta of 1.06. PaySign has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 19,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $52,328.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,375,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,730,157.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PaySign news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 19,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,328.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,375,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,730,157.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,448,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,257,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 691,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,811. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 6,091.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

