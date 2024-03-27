Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Portmeirion Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PMP opened at GBX 244.13 ($3.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 252.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.15 million, a PE ratio of 717.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. Portmeirion Group has a 12-month low of GBX 200.17 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 522.65 ($6.60).

About Portmeirion Group

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

