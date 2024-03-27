Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Portmeirion Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of PMP opened at GBX 244.13 ($3.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 228.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 252.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.15 million, a PE ratio of 717.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. Portmeirion Group has a 12-month low of GBX 200.17 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 522.65 ($6.60).
About Portmeirion Group
