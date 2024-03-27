Powers Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Powers Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,727.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 369,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 349,737 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $956,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS stock opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.