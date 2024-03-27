Powers Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,741,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,935,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ADM opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

