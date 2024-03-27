Powers Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Powers Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. GSK’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

