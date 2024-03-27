Powers Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Powers Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

