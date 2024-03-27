Powers Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 282,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 92,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
NYSE TD opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
