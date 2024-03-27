Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.