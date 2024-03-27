Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Powers Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 431,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66,269 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

