Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,347,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $820.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $803.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $741.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

