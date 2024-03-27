Powers Advisory Group LLC Invests $230,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Powers Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 32,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.