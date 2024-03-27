Powers Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $377.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $162.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.