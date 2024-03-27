Powers Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.