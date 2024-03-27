Powers Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Powers Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSV opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
