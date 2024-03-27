Powers Advisory Group LLC Sells 338 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.0% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $211.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $213.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.47.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

