Powers Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.