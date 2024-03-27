Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $722-732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.47 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.650-4.750 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progress Software

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $430,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $181,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $430,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,992. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Progress Software by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Progress Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

