Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.930-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $166.0 million-$170.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.5 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.650-4.750 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.80.

PRGS opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $304,911.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,679.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $304,911.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,679.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,287,909.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,992 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $20,040,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Progress Software by 1,128.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 326,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after buying an additional 250,733 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 227,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,876,000 after acquiring an additional 103,070 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

