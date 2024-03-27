Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $166-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.48 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.650-4.750 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,168 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $181,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,168 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $181,843.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,785.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,998 shares of company stock worth $4,651,992. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,509,000 after acquiring an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,876,000 after acquiring an additional 103,070 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

