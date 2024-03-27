Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.40 and last traded at $52.86. Approximately 1,094,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,173,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.90, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 76,421 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 11.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 70,620 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 126,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 54,288 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

