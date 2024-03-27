QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 3%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.84. 2,131,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,286,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

QuantumScape Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $225,291.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,343.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $225,291.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,343.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $467,835.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,279 shares of company stock worth $3,584,735 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,306,000 after purchasing an additional 796,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 52.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 9.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 348,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

