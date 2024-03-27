Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.63

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Real Estate Investors Stock Down 0.7 %

Real Estate Investors stock opened at GBX 33.03 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.81. The firm has a market cap of £57.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,325.00 and a beta of 0.69. Real Estate Investors has a 52 week low of GBX 27.01 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 35 ($0.44).

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

