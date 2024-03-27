Rede Wealth LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $160.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $161.73. The firm has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

