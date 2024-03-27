Rede Wealth LLC Has $454,000 Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.