Rede Wealth LLC Has $508,000 Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NULG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

