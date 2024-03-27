Rede Wealth LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rede Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $223.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $227.66.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

