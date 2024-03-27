Rede Wealth LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $102.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

