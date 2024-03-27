Rede Wealth LLC Sells 160 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rede Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $443.32 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $304.77 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

