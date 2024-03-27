Rede Wealth LLC Sells 245 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rede Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.23.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.