Rede Wealth LLC Sells 252 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Rede Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $187.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.17. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

