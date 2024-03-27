Rede Wealth LLC Sells 352 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Rede Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

DSI stock opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $74.88 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.33.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

