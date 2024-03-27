Rede Wealth LLC Sells 463 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $80.12.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

