Rede Wealth LLC Sells 6,516 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after buying an additional 1,586,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 489,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 282,489 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 461,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,010,000 after purchasing an additional 236,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,808,000 after purchasing an additional 206,876 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

