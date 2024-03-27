Rede Wealth LLC Sells 6,892 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.47.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

