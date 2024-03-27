Rede Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after buying an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $148,306,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,671,000 after buying an additional 5,043,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,706,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,725,000 after buying an additional 4,688,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.