Rede Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $114.02 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.77. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.