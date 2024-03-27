Rede Wealth LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Rede Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHM stock opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

