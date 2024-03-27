Rede Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rede Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 221,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 25,149 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 118,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period.

ISTB stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1404 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

