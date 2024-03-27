Riversedge Advisors LLC Acquires 1,132 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $160.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $161.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.