Riversedge Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYG. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,095,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,448 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,176,000 after buying an additional 3,449,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,663,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after buying an additional 2,690,404 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.05 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

