Riversedge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

