Riversedge Advisors LLC Buys 1,253 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $193.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.12 and a 1-year high of $199.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.