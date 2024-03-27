Riversedge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,449 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMUB. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 56,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.