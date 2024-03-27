Riversedge Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Moody’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $390.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $290.98 and a 1 year high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.