Riversedge Advisors LLC Decreases Position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

Riversedge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 36,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 579.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

